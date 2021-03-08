TMG Brokers $29.2M Sale of Park West Apartment Homes in Fresno

Park West Apartments in Fresno, Calif., features 256 units, two swimming pools and spas, garages and covered parking.

FRESNO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Park West Apartment Homes, a multifamily community located in Fresno in California’s Central Valley. A Southern California-based seller sold the asset to a Southern California-based private capital investor for $29.2 million.

Built in 1973 on 23 acres, Park West Apartments features 256 units, two swimming pools and spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, garages, covered parking, a leasing center, clubhouse with kitchen facilities, laundry facilities and a commercial building that is leased to a day care center.

Alex Mogharebi, Otto Ozen, Robin Kane and Brenda Kane of TMG represented the seller in the deal.