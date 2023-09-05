Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Quality-Inn-Cedar-City-UT
Quality Inn in Cedar City, Utah, features 106 guest rooms, a fitness center, indoor heated swimming pool and business center
AcquisitionsHospitalityUtahWestern

TMG Brokers Sale of 156-Room Hotel Portfolio in Cedar City, Utah

by Amy Works

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of a 156-room select-service hotel portfolio in Cedar City, located in the southwest portion of the state. A Utah-based private investor sold the portfolio to an undisclosed seller for $8.9 million.

The portfolio consists of a 106-room Quality Inn, located at 250 N. 1100 West, and a 50-room America’s Best Value Inn, located at 333 N. 1100 West.

Built in 1984 and renovated in 2014, the Quality Inn comprises two-story buildings on three parcels totaling 2 acres. The hotel features a fitness center, indoor heated swimming pool and business center.

The America’s Best Value Inn comprises a two-story building on 1.7 acres with an outdoor swimming pool and indoor corridors.

Adam Gatto of TMG, along with Kip Paul of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

View Living Sells Multifamily Property in Westchester County,...

MEB, Raintree Investment Open Willow 38 Townhomes in...

SCOPE Brokers $13.3M Sale of Student Housing Community...

OR&L Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 456-Unit Elm Apartments in...

EPC, Belay Sell 361-Unit Captiva Club Apartment Community...

Newmark Negotiates $103.5M Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio...

Developer Receives $52M Construction Loan for The Somm...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 348-Unit Broadstone Cavora Apartment...