TMG Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Apartment Community in North Little Rock, Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Sherwood Park, a 242-unit apartment community located at 1707 Arrowhead Road in North Little Rock. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Chase Davis, also with TMG, procured the buyer.

Built in 1977, Sherwood Park includes amenities such as a package service, laundry facility, storage space, swimming pool, playground and picnic tables. The property has seven floor plans, including some townhomes, and more than half of the units are two-bedroom apartments.