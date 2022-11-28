REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Sunnyview Villa Apartments in Palm Springs, California

Located in San Diego, Sunnyview Villa Apartments features 44 two- and three-bedroom affordable residences.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Sunnyview Villa Apartments, a garden-style multifamily community in Palm Springs. A California-based affordable housing investor acquired the property from California- and Utah-based private investor sellers for $11.2 million.

Situated on 3.6 acres at 2900 N. Indian Canyon Drive, the property’s 44 two- and three-bedroom apartments are spread across seven two-story walk-up residential buildings. The affordable housing community is less than three miles from shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities in downtown Palm Springs.

Otto Ozen of TMG represented the sellers in the deal.

