TMG Negotiates $14.4M Sale of Spring Mountain Apartment Complex in Corning, California

Located in Corning, Calif., Spring Mountain features 184 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and covered and surface parking.

CORNING, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Spring Mountain, a multifamily property located at 240 Edith Ave. in Corning. A Southern California-based private investment group sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $14.4 million.

Alex Mogharebi and Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller in the deal.

Built in 1986, Spring Mountain features 184 apartments spread across 15 buildings, totaling 174,972 square feet of rentable space. The property offers a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with a full kitchen, outdoor barbecue and entertainment area, leasing center, business center, fitness center, and mix of covered and surface parking.