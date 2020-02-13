REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates $42M Sale of Cambridge House Apartment Community in Davis, California

Cambridge House in Davis, Calif., features 140 apartments, a swimming pool, game room, swing garden and an off-leash dog park.

DAVIS, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Cambridge House, a multifamily community located on Pole Line Road in Davis. An East Coast-based private investment group sold the property to a Bay Area-based buyer for $42 million, or $300,000 per unit.

Situated on 3.9 acres, Cambridge House features 140 apartments, a resort-style swimming pool with poolside fire pit; barbecue area with hammocks; and a game room with full-size air hockey table, pop-a-shot basketball, full-size pool table and a ping-pong table. Additionally, the property features a swing garden with hanging chairs; secure-access bicycle storage room with 20 bicycle racks; and an off-leash dog park.

Alex Mogharebi and Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

