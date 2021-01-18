REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates $49.8M Sale of Portico Villas Apartment Community in Fullerton, California

Portico Villas in Fullerton, Calif., features 128 apartments, a swimming pool, pet playground, fitness center and laundry facilities.

FULLERTON, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Portico Villas, an apartment property located at 140 West Hills Ave. in Fullerton. A Southern California-based investment group sold the asset to a Southern California-based private investment group for $49.8 million.

Built in 1987, Portico Villas features 128 one- and two-bedroom apartments spread across nine two-story buildings, totaling 114,656 rentable square feet. Situated on 3.5 acres, the community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, pet playground, fitness center, laundry facility and ground-floor covered parking.

Alex Mogharebi and Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller in the deal.

