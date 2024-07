PARIS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Regency, a 100-unit apartment complex in Paris, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas. Built in 1985, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as a pool, onsite laundry facilities and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Yonnic Land of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.