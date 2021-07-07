TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Multifamily Property in San Angelo, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based apartment brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Casa Rio, a 100-unit multifamily property in San Angelo, located in the western-central part of the state. Casa Rio was built in 1977. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the undisclosed seller, which originally acquired the asset in 2010, in the deal. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.