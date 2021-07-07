REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Multifamily Property in San Angelo, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based apartment brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Casa Rio, a 100-unit multifamily property in San Angelo, located in the western-central part of the state. Casa Rio was built in 1977. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the undisclosed seller, which originally acquired the asset in 2010, in the deal. The undisclosed buyer plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews