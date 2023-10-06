TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Rosemont Terrace Apartments in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Rosemont Terrace, a garden-style apartment property in Sacramento. A Southern California-based private investment group sold the community to an undisclosed buyer for $17.9 million.

Located at 3690 S. Port Drive, Rosemont Terrace features 100 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 15 two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, an outdoor picnic area and carport parking. The property was built in 1970.

Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller in the deal.