Friday, October 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Rosemont-Terrace-Sacramento-CA
Rosemont Terrace in Sacramento, Calif., features 100 apartments, a swimming pool, laundry facilities and an outdoor picnic area.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

TMG Negotiates Sale of 100-Unit Rosemont Terrace Apartments in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Rosemont Terrace, a garden-style apartment property in Sacramento. A Southern California-based private investment group sold the community to an undisclosed buyer for $17.9 million.

Located at 3690 S. Port Drive, Rosemont Terrace features 100 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts spread across 15 two-story residential buildings. Community amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, an outdoor picnic area and carport parking. The property was built in 1970.

Otto Ozen of TMG represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Suburbs Serve as Main Retail Growth Driver in...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $65M Affordable Housing...

Legacy Partners, Pondmoon Capital Open 296-Unit Merit Apartments...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226,586 SF Office Building...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 9,500 SF...

MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex...

LXP Industrial Trust Sells 127,144 SF Flight Training...

Palisade Partners Sells B Street LoHi Apartments in...

McCarthy Building Cos. Completes 200,000 SF Patient Tower...