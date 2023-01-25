TMG Negotiates Sale of 103-Unit Multifamily Property in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Villas at the Parks, a 103-unit multifamily property in Arlington. The property was built in 1983 and houses one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Trey Caldwell of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Jon Krebbs of TMG procured the out-of-state buyer. Both parties requested anonymity