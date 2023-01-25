REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 103-Unit Multifamily Property in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Villas at the Parks, a 103-unit multifamily property in Arlington. The property was built in 1983 and houses one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Trey Caldwell of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Jon Krebbs of TMG procured the out-of-state buyer. Both parties requested anonymity

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  