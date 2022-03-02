TMG Negotiates Sale of 105-Unit Winsome Court Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Winsome Court, a 105-unit apartment complex in Houston. Winsome Court was built in 1973 on a four-acre site, and its units have an average size of approximately 1,000 square feet. Greg Miller of TMG represented the seller in the deal while Bryce Smith of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.