REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 105-Unit Winsome Court Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Winsome Court, a 105-unit apartment complex in Houston. Winsome Court was built in 1973 on a four-acre site, and its units have an average size of approximately 1,000 square feet. Greg Miller of TMG represented the seller in the deal while Bryce Smith of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  