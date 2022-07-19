TMG Negotiates Sale of 129-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Irving

Posted on in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 129 units in Irving. The properties — Nursery Apartments, Irvington Place, Arbor Vista, Sunnylane and Oakland — were all built between 1950 and 1961 and had a collective occupancy rate of 98 percent at the time of sale. Yonnic Land of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Greg Miller of TMG represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.