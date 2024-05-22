Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Texas

TMG Negotiates Sale of 130-Unit Hospitality Property in Holly Lake Ranch, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of a 130-unit hospitality property in Holly Lake Ranch, a census-designated area located about 100 miles east of Dallas. Holly Lake Resort spans 100 acres and features one- and two-bedroom cabins with an average size of 708 square feet. Amenities include a restaurant, movie theater, activity center with a game room, fitness center, fishing piers, pools, a minigolf course and tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, as well as access to kayaking, canoeing and hiking trails. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

