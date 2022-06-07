REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 136-Unit Multifamily Property in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Arlington-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Pebble Creek Apartments, a 136-unit property in northwest Houston. Built on 6.5 acres in 1980, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 865 square feet. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Chris Siemasko of TMG represented the seller, and Nasir Pooran of TMG procured the private California-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Pebble Creek was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

