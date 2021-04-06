REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 136-Unit Porterwood Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PORTER, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Porterwood Apartments in Porter, located north of Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1984, totals 136 units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and offers amenities such as a pool, playground, picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Bryce Smith of TMG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.

