TMG Negotiates Sale of 148-Unit Apartment Complex in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Ashton-Park-Apartments-Killeen

Ashton Park Apartments in Killeen totals 148 units. The property was built in 1974.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Ashton Park, a 148-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1974 and features studio, one- two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, fitness center, tennis court and a basketball court. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, and Chase Davis of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

