TMG Negotiates Sale of 150-Unit Multifamily Property in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Hoodview Apartment Homes, a 150-unit property in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1975, the property primarily offers two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 973 square feet and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Will Clarke of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.