REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 151-Unit Crossings Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Crossings Apartments, a 151-unit complex located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The property was built in 1969 and features an average unit size of 806 square feet. Amenities include a pool, grilling areas and onsite laundry facilities, according to Apartments.com. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller, a family office based in Fort Worth, in the transaction, and procured the undisclosed buyer. Old Capital Lending provided a Freddie Mac floating-rate acquisition loan to the new ownership.

