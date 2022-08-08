REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 168-Unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Tyner Ranch Apartments, a multifamily property in Bakersfield. Hardt Investments sold the property to a Modesto-based private investment group for nearly $31 million.

Built in 2006-2007, Tyner Ranch features 168 apartments in two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 788 square feet to 1,193 square feet. The apartments offer fully equipped kitchens, attached garages and private backyards with patios. Community amenities include picnic areas with grilling stations.

Mark Bonas of TMG represented the seller in the deal.

