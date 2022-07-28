REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 171-Unit Apartment Complex in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The 901, a 171-unit apartment complex in Waco. Built in 1973, the garden-style property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 711 to 958 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck and Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

