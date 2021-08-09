REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 178-Unit Apartment Complex in Killeen, Texas

Century Oaks in Killeen totals 178 units. The property was built in the late 1970s.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based investment brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Century Oaks, a 178-unit apartment complex located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. The property was originally built in the late 1970s and features an average unit size of 695 square feet. According to Apartments.com, Century Oaks also offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a picnic area, pet play area and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, and Zach Weik of TMG and procured the buyer in the transaction.

