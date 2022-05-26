REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 232-Unit Apartment Community in Killeen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Springs-at-1100-Killeen

The Springs at 1100 in Killeen totals 232 units. The property was built in 1983.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Springs at 1100, a 232-unit apartment community located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1983, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 715 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a playground, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, investment firm Rhodium Capital Advisors, in the transaction. Jon Krebbs, also with TMG, procured the buyer, Vista Pacific Inc. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  