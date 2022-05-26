TMG Negotiates Sale of 232-Unit Apartment Community in Killeen, Texas

The Springs at 1100 in Killeen totals 232 units. The property was built in 1983.

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Springs at 1100, a 232-unit apartment community located in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 1983, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 715 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a playground, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller, investment firm Rhodium Capital Advisors, in the transaction. Jon Krebbs, also with TMG, procured the buyer, Vista Pacific Inc. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.