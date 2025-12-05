Friday, December 5, 2025
TMG Negotiates Sale of 236-Unit Birchwood Apartments in Lubbock

by Taylor Williams

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Birchwood Apartments, a 236-unit complex in Lubbock. Built in 1977, Birchwood Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 713 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, onsite laundry facilities, a dog park, playground and outdoor grilling stations. Yonnic Land of TMG represented the seller, Benefit Street Partners, in the transaction. Jon Krebbs of TMG procured the undisclosed, out-of-state buyer.

