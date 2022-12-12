REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of 24-Unit Apartment Complex in Paris, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PARIS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Pavilion, a 24-unit complex in Paris, located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1984 and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 to 950 square feet, as well as outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Chase Davis of TMG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

