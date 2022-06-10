TMG Negotiates Sale of 374-Bed Heritage Quarters Student Housing Community Near Baylor University
WACO, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), an Arlington-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Heritage Quarters, a 374-bed student housing community located about 1.5 miles from Baylor University’s campus in Waco. Built in 2008, the mid-rise property sits on 2.7 acres and totals 106 units. The amenity package comprises a pool, 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, business center and a conference room. Danny Wieland of TMG represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Paul Yazbeck, also with TMG, represented the buyer, Productive Capital Associates.
