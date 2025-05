ABILENE, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Willow Park, a 41-unit apartment complex located in the West Texas city of Abilene that was built in 1973. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with average sizes of 645 and 864 square feet, respectively. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.