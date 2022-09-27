TMG Negotiates Sale of 60-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston
HOUSTON — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Glenwood Apartment Homes, a 60-unit multifamily property in Houston. Built in 1981, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 971 square feet that are furnished with granite countertops, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections. Communal amenities include a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Bryce Smith of TMG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
