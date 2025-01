FLINT, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Lake O’ the Woods, a 64-unit hospitality property in Flint, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The property, which was vacant at the time of sale, was built in 1986 and offers one-bedroom cabins with an average size of 667 square feet. Jon Krebbs and Paul Yazbeck of TMG brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.