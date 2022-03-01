TMG Negotiates Sale of 83-Unit Apartment Complex in Houston

Tiffany Square Apartments in Houston totals 83 units. The property was built in 1973.

HOUSTON — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Tiffany Square, an 83-unit apartment complex in Houston. Tiffany Square was built in 1973 on a two-acre site, and its units have an average size of 874 square feet. Greg Miller of TMG represented the seller in the deal while Bryce Smith of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.