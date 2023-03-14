TMG Negotiates Sale of 89-Unit Pelican Hill Apartments in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Pelican Hill Apartments, an 89-unit multifamily complex in Oklahoma City. Built in 1973, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Danny Wieland of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.