TMG Negotiates Sale of 89-Unit Pelican Hill Apartments in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Pelican Hill Apartments, an 89-unit multifamily complex in Oklahoma City. Built in 1973, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and onsite laundry facilities. Danny Wieland of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.





