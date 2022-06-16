REBusinessOnline

TMG Negotiates Sale of Two Adjacent Multifamily Properties Totaling 400 Units in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Arlington-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Limestone Oaks and Townhomes at Limestone Oaks, two adjacent multifamily properties totaling 400 units in northwest San Antonio. The communities were respectively built in 1981 and 1984. Bryce Smith of TMG represented the seller, Harvest Equities, in the transaction, and procured the undisclosed buyer. The sale was conducted off-market and included a 6.5-acres tract of developable land that connects the properties.

