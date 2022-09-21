TMG Negotiates Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 180 Units in Temple, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Plantation Square and Holly Oaks, two properties totaling 180 units in the Central Texas city of Temple. Plantation Square was built in 1979 and totals 58 units, all of which are age-restricted, in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Holly Oaks was constructed in 1965 and consists of 122 units, some of which are age-restricted, with the same floor plans as Plantation Square. Danny Weiland of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Job Krebbs of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.