TMG Partners, Goldman Sachs Acquire 445,967 SF Office Campus in Mountain View, California

350-380-Ellis-St-Mountain-View-CA

The five-building office campus at 350-350 Ellis St. in Mountain View, Calif., features 445,967 square feet of Class A space. (Image courtesy of TMG Partners)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — TMG Partners and the real estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have purchased an office campus located at 350-380 Ellis St. in Mountain View. NortonLifeLock sold the asset for an undisclosed price and is leasing back one of the property buildings.

Totaling 445,967 square feet, the Class A property consists of four four-story office buildings interconnected in a U-shape surrounding a main campus area and a single-story amenity building. Campus amenities include open work environments, meeting/conference rooms, kitchen/break areas, collaborative spaces, a full-service Union 82 Restaurant & Gastropub, multi-story parking structure, a bocce ball court, tennis court, sand volleyball court and outdoor patios.

The recently completed headquarter lobby renovation and Client Experience Center offers hospitality suites, briefing/boardrooms, technology demonstration rooms, pre-function space, integrated technology and a multi-functional outdoor patio. The estimated $22 million project was completed in late 2018.

Jon Mackey, Mike Saign and Phil Mahoney of Newmark are the leasing agents for the property.

