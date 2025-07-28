Monday, July 28, 2025
Moxy Charlotte Uptown Hotel
The Moxy Charlotte Uptown Hotel offers 208 rooms and features an amenity package that includes a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, a ground-floor Starbucks Coffee shop and nearly 7,000 square feet of flexible event space.
TMGOC Ventures Delivers 208-Room Moxy Hotel in Uptown Charlotte

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TMGOC Ventures has delivered the Moxy Charlotte Uptown Hotel, a 208-room boutique hotel located in Uptown Charlotte. The hotel was delivered in collaboration with general contractor BL Harbert International, ODA Architecture and interior designer DLR Group. This hotel marks TMGOC Ventures’ second ground-up Moxy project, as well as its 18th operating hotel in its national portfolio.

Lexima Lodging manages the property, which features a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, a ground-floor Starbucks Coffee shop and nearly 7,000 square feet of flexible event space with indoor-outdoor connectivity and skyline views. Additional communal spaces at the hotel include the Bar Moxy, a rooftop lounge, and various breakout rooms. Moxy is a boutique hotel brand that Marriott International launched in partnership with IKEA.

