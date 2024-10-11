Friday, October 11, 2024
8146 Sweetbrier Lane SE in Lacey, Wash.
Located at 8146 Sweetbrier Lane SE in Lacey, Wash., the multifamily community offers 182 apartments.
TMR Acquires 182-Unit Multifamily Property in Lacey, Washington

by Amy Works

LACEY, WASH. — TMR Investments has purchased The Village at Union Mills, an apartment property located at 8146 Sweetbrier Lane SE in Lacey. Terms of the transaction were not released. The Village at Union Mills offers 182 apartments.

TMR has budgeted $4.1 million to execute a value-add repositioning strategy for the property. The planned investments include enhancements to the fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor amenity spaces, the addition of electric vehicle charging stations and rebranding. Planned interior unit renovations include the addition of stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and contemporary lighting and hardware.

