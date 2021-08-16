TMRW Life Sciences Inks 38,000 SF Lease Expansion at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan

TMRW Life Sciences' new deal marks a nearly sevenfold expansion of the firm’s presence at 250 Hudson Street in just over two years.

NEW YORK CITY — TMRW Life Sciences, which provides management systems and solutions for in vitro fertilization, has signed a 38,000-square-foot lease at 250 Hudson Street in Manhattan. The tenant currently occupies a portion (5,500 square feet) of the seventh floor of the 15-story building and will relocate from that space to occupy the entire sixth floor and part of the ground floor. Mitti Liebersohn of Avison Young represented TMRW Life Sciences in the lease negotiations. Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, on an internal basis.