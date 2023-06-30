Friday, June 30, 2023
TN Ward Completes Renovation of 180,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — General contractor TN Ward has completed the renovation of Race Street Labs, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia. In addition to base building renovations, two floors of lab facilities were constructed on a speculative basis. The facility now features lab-ready building infrastructure, customizable lab and office spaces and onsite lab management support services. Iron State Real Estate Partners owns the property. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the renovated space for lease.

