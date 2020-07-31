Toasted Yolk Café Opens Two Restaurants in Metro Houston

Pictured is The Toasted Yolk Café's new restaurant at The Crossing at Katy Fulshear.

KATY AND CYPRESS, TEXAS — Breakfast eatery The Toasted Yolk Café has opened two new restaurants in the Houston area, one at The Crossing at Katy Fulshear on the western side of town and one at Cypress Mill Village in the northwestern suburbs. Toasted Yolk Café now operates 14 restaurants in the Houston area. Paul Vernon and Campbell Vise of Henry S. Miller represented the restaurant in its site selection and lease negotiations.