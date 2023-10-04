Tobin Arranges $15M Sale of Acworth Crossing Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

ACWORTH, GA. — Tobin Real Estate has arranged the $15 million sale of Acworth Crossing Shopping Center, a 120,829-square-foot retail center located on a 15.3-acre site along Cobb Parkway in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Built in 2006, the property’s tenant roster includes Crunch Fitness, PetSmart, popshelf and Dollar Tree. Louie Granteed of Tobin represented the seller, an entity doing business as Monarch at Acworth Crossing LLC, in the transaction. Collin Cambas and Johnny Craig of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Acworth Properties LLC.