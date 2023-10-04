Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Tobin Arranges $15M Sale of Acworth Crossing Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

ACWORTH, GA. — Tobin Real Estate has arranged the $15 million sale of Acworth Crossing Shopping Center, a 120,829-square-foot retail center located on a 15.3-acre site along Cobb Parkway in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Built in 2006, the property’s tenant roster includes Crunch Fitness, PetSmart, popshelf and Dollar Tree. Louie Granteed of Tobin represented the seller, an entity doing business as Monarch at Acworth Crossing LLC, in the transaction. Collin Cambas and Johnny Craig of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Acworth Properties LLC.

You may also like

Town of Hilton Head Island Selects OneStreet to...

Newrock Completes 11-Story Oaklyn Mixed-Use Tower in Broward...

Northside Hospital, Realty Trust Group Open 45,000 SF...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Reserve at Palmer...

Parkway Acquires 1.4 MSF CityWestPlace Office Campus in...

Baker Katz Negotiates Three Retail Leases in Houston...

PX4 Development Buys Long Island Hotel for $15M,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $8.3M Sale of Industrial...

Nordstrom Rack to Open 24,000 SF Store in...