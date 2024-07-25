Thursday, July 25, 2024
Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

TOCA, MLS to Open Soccer-Themed Entertainment Concept in The Colony, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE COLONY, TEXAS — A partnership between soccer training organization TOCA Football and Major League Soccer (MLS) will open the first TOCA Social entertainment venue in the United States in The Colony, a northern suburb of Dallas. Situated within the Grandscape mixed-use development, TOCA Social Dallas will feature soccer-based immersive entertainment, as well as food-and-beverage options. The venue is scheduled to open next summer, with additional TOCA Social venues planned for other U.S. cities. Berkshire Hathaway owns Grandscape via Nebraska Furniture Mart.

