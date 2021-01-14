REBusinessOnline

Toda America Buys Hites Plaza Office Building in California’s Tri-Valley for $34.7M

Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Easter Seals, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the California Department of Justice are tenants at Hites Plaza, a 120,199-square-foot office property in Dublin, Calif.

DUBLIN, CALIF. — Toda America has acquired Hites Plaza, a Class A office property located at 5601 Arnold Road in Dublin, from an undisclosed seller for $34.7 million.

Built in 2000, the four-story Hites Plaza features 120,199 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased to national or credit tenants, including Easter Seals; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the California Department of Justice. The building features redundant power and HVAC capacity, 12-foot ceiling heights and large, flexible floor plates.

Brian Lagomarsino and Kevin Moul of Colliers International, along with the firm’s Institutional Capital Markets team, represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

