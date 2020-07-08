Todd Interests Nears Completion of 219-Room Hotel Redevelopment Project in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS — Developer Todd Interests is nearing completion of the redevelopment of the former First National Bank Tower in downtown Dallas, a project that will add 219 hotel rooms under Hyatt’s Thompson brand to the local supply. The new hotel will feature two rooftop restaurant and bar concepts, a pool, fitness center, spa and pet parks, as well as 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel is slated to open in November.
