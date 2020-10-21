Todd Interests to Open First Thompson Hotel in Dallas on Nov. 14

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based developer Todd Interests has pegged Friday, Nov. 14 for the grand opening of its 219-room Thompson Dallas hotel, the first property in the city to carry the brand. The project is a redevelopment of a historic building located at 205 N. Akard St in the city’s Downtown Historic District. The design team included Dallas-based Merriman/Anderson Architects (building), Cindy Zelazny of Interiors Limited and Todd Interests co-owner Caroline Todd (interior) and SWA Group (landscaping). Amenities include a full-service spa, fitness and wellness center, pool, ballroom and multiple dining venues. Thompson Hotels is a boutique lifestyle hospitality brand that was founded in 2001.