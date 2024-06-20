Thursday, June 20, 2024
DevelopmentMixed-UseNew JerseyNortheast

Togus Urban Renewal to Develop 1.5 MSF Film, TV Production Campus in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — An entity doing business as Togus Urban Renewal LLC will develop 1888 Studios, a 1.5 million-square-foot film and TV production campus in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The 58-acre project will ultimately feature 17 buildings, 23 sound stages ranging in size from 18,000 to 60,000 square feet and 350,000 square feet of production support space. The development will also include office, storage and amenity space, as well as a parking garage and a five-acre public green space. Construction is expected to be complete by late 2026. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority provided an unspecified amount of tax credit equity to help finance the project.

