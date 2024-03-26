Tokyo Electron Signs 98,761 SF Office Lease in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Tokyo Electron has signed a 98,761-square-foot office lease at RiverSouth, a 15-story, 372,000-square-foot office building in downtown Austin. The provider of semiconductors and display production equipment is relocating and will join existing tenants such as Baker Botts, Alert Media and Under Armour. Brad Philp and Conor Greissing of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Kendall King and Stan Erwin of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented Tokyo Electron.