Tolead Logistics USA Signs 160,000 SF Industrial Lease in Wood Dale, Illinois

WOOD DALE, ILL. — Tolead Logistics USA Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 160,000 square feet of industrial space at 640 N. Central Ave. in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale. The tenant provides fashion, electronics and e-commerce logistics solutions. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 38 exterior docks and two drive-in doors. Ryan Mullins and Frank Damato of Core Industrial Realty represented the tenant, while Kevin Segerson and Genna Ohrn of CBRE represented the undisclosed landlord.