Kinetic offers 752 beds of student housing near the Georgia Tech campus in Midtown Atlanta.
Toll Brothers Campus Living Completes $91M Student Housing Development Near Georgia Tech

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Toll Brothers Campus Living has completed Kinetic, a $91 million student housing development located near the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) campus in Midtown Atlanta. US Bank provided construction financing for the 752-bed project, which broke ground in July 2022.

The community offers 239 fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity in one- through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include study lounges with private and collaborative workspace; a high-tech content studio; coffee bar; community room with a large-screen TV; e-sports lounge; social lounges; and a fitness center with modern equipment and a sauna. Kinetic also features a sky lounge on the 34th floor with a swimming pool and an outdoor courtyard with grills and rooftop dining space.

