Monday, March 4, 2024
Amenities at Lapis include a rooftop pool with Jumbotron and grilling stations.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Complete 1,086-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida International University

by John Nelson

MIAMI — A joint venture between Toll Brothers Campus Living and CanAm Capital Partners has completed Lapis, a 1,086-bed student housing development located adjacent to the Florida International University campus in Miami. The 20-story community spans more than 763,500 square feet and offers units in one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a club room, indoor/outdoor fitness center, saltwater swimming pool, coffee bar, private study and group meeting rooms and a rooftop amenity deck with a Jumbotron and grilling stations.

The design team for the development included Mary Cook Associates and Humphreys & Partners Architects. The community welcomed first residents in fall 2023.

