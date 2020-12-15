REBusinessOnline

Toll Brothers Completes 112-Unit Multifamily Project in Belmont, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Bradford-Belmont-Massachusetts

The Bradford in Belmont, Massachusetts, totals 112 units.

BELMONT, MASS. — Apartment developer Toll Brothers Inc. has completed The Bradford, a 112-unit multifamily project that includes 38,000 square feet of retail space in Belmont, located east of Boston. The three-building complex is located at 525 Common St. near the Waverly Commuter Rail station. The Bradford’s unit mix consists of nine studios, 47 one-bedrooms and 56 two-bedrooms that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a rooftop deck with grills and fire pits, a resident lounge and a library room. Peter Quinn Architects designed the project, and Nauset Construction served as the general contractor.

